The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 141 1.24 N/A 10.02 14.63 American National Insurance Company 125 0.84 N/A 14.81 8.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American National Insurance Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Travelers Companies Inc. and American National Insurance Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. American National Insurance Company’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and American National Insurance Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.82% for The Travelers Companies Inc. with average target price of $147.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and American National Insurance Company are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 64.9% respectively. About 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend while American National Insurance Company had bearish trend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors American National Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.