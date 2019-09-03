The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Since The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|143
|1.23
|N/A
|10.02
|14.63
|American International Group Inc.
|50
|0.94
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.2%
|2.5%
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Risk and Volatility
The Travelers Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|American International Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.25% and an $144.25 consensus target price. Competitively American International Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential upside of 8.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that American International Group Inc. looks more robust than The Travelers Companies Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|-1.5%
|-3.17%
|2.47%
|16.48%
|11.84%
|22.44%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.
Summary
The Travelers Companies Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
