The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Since The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 143 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 American International Group Inc. 50 0.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 American International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.25% and an $144.25 consensus target price. Competitively American International Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential upside of 8.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that American International Group Inc. looks more robust than The Travelers Companies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats American International Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.