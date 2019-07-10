The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Touches $153.71 High on Jul, 10; Integre Asset Management Has Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 25.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 5,174 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 25,350 shares with $4.17 million value, up from 20,176 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 293,718 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F

The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $159.86 target or 4.00% above today’s $153.71 share price. This indicates more upside for the $40.16 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $159.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.61 billion more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.71. About 226,624 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 3,129 shares to 6,203 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 7,887 shares and now owns 3,570 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CME Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $191 target in Friday, January 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,597 shares. State Street stated it has 16.37M shares. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 62,549 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New England Inv Retirement Group Inc Inc reported 2,640 shares. 29,900 were reported by Cincinnati Company. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 433,555 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 500 were reported by Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Ltd Co. Chesley Taft Ltd accumulated 3,300 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fund, France-based fund reported 81,681 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.43% stake. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Travelers Companies had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TRV in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.