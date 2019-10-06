The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) EPS Estimated At $2.37; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering CoreSite Realty (COR)

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -12.63% below currents $121.9 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of COR in report on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 6.69% from last quarter’s $2.54 EPS. TRV’s profit would be $619.98M giving it 15.29 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 17.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Institute Hosts Every Second Matters Symposium at the University of Cincinnati to Combat Distracted Driving – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $17400 highest and $11900 lowest target. $147.75’s average target is 1.92% above currents $144.96 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Wednesday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.92 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) ROE Of 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 57.15 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 190,433 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 32,727 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 50,499 shares. 98,298 were reported by Millennium Lc. Fort Washington Invest Oh stated it has 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.37% or 3,928 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 36,017 shares. 586 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,235 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 3,006 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 18,583 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). American Bank & Trust invested in 628 shares. American Interest Gp reported 72,322 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 31,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19 shares.