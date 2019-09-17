The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) EPS Estimated At $2.37; Old Point Financial (OPOF) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.29, from 2.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 sold and trimmed stock positions in Old Point Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.81 million shares, down from 1.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Old Point Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 6.69% from last quarter’s $2.54 EPS. TRV’s profit would be $617.12M giving it 15.44 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 17.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 867,767 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 1,889 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $121.49 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation for 426,414 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 230,666 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 374,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.11 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.43% below currents $146.34 stock price. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.