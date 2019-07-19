The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 138 1.30 N/A 9.85 14.88 Radian Group Inc. 21 3.67 N/A 3.04 7.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and Radian Group Inc. Radian Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Travelers Companies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Travelers Companies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Radian Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Travelers Companies Inc. and Radian Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radian Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Radian Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average price target is $147, while its potential downside is -3.74%. Competitively Radian Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 6.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Radian Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares and 96.8% of Radian Group Inc. shares. About 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Radian Group Inc. has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% Radian Group Inc. -1.1% -0.84% 13.77% 16.06% 42.81% 37.84%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Radian Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.