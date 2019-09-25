The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.16 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -1.70% at a $144.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 39.5%. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has 11.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.