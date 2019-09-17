The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Travelers Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 2.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Travelers Companies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. N/A 144 14.63 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

The Travelers Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

The Travelers Companies Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $144.25, suggesting a potential downside of -1.43%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.73%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that The Travelers Companies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Travelers Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors The Travelers Companies Inc.’s peers beat The Travelers Companies Inc.