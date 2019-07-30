The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. has 82.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.40% 2.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. N/A 139 14.88 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

The Travelers Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

$147 is the consensus target price of The Travelers Companies Inc., with a potential downside of -0.39%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%. Given The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Travelers Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that The Travelers Companies Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.