The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. has 83.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Travelers Companies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 2.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Travelers Companies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. N/A 143 14.63 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

The Travelers Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The Travelers Companies Inc. currently has an average target price of $144.25, suggesting a potential downside of -1.84%. The potential upside of the peers is -97.83%. With higher possible upside potential for The Travelers Companies Inc.’s peers, analysts think The Travelers Companies Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Travelers Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s rivals beat The Travelers Companies Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.