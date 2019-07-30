The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Contrasting side by side

Since The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 139 1.25 N/A 9.85 14.88 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.82 N/A 0.70 22.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $147, and a -1.17% downside potential. Competitively Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 35.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 68.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.4% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. was more bullish than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.