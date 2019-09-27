The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Analysts See $2.37 EPS; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 6.69% from last quarter’s $2.54 EPS. TRV’s profit would be $617.11M giving it 15.62 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 17.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 749,883 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495)

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 186 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 210 decreased and sold their positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 79.69 million shares, up from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 171 Increased: 143 New Position: 43.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for 369,339 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc owns 95,890 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 2.86% invested in the company for 78,906 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 81,003 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.63 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 463,309 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Introduces Catastrophe Map Viewer to Expedite Claim Process After Disasters – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.60% below currents $148.1 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9.