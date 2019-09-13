The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Analysts See $2.37 EPS; Gamco Investors (GBL) Sentiment Is 1.52

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 32 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 21 sold and reduced their stock positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.34 million shares, down from 6.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 6.69% from last quarter's $2.54 EPS. TRV's profit would be $617.11 million giving it 15.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s analysts see 17.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $148.3. About 1.28M shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.73% below currents $148.3 stock price. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 6.2% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 72,444 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.34% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,716 shares.

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dennis J. DeCore Named Managing Director of Active ETF Initiatives – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The Gabelli Open-End Utilities Fund Increases Its Distribution 5% Effective December 27, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Reaffirms Repurchase of Common Shares and Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.14 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli Funds Announces Capt. Todd Insler, United Airlines Board Member as Keynote Speaker at 25th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.