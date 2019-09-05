The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

As Application Software businesses, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 222 19.23 N/A 1.92 137.07 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.26 N/A 0.76 134.86

Demonstrates The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Trade Desk Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Trade Desk Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The Trade Desk Inc.’s downside potential is -3.54% at a $231 consensus target price. On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 6.48% and its consensus target price is $115. Based on the results given earlier, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 66.6%. Insiders held 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.