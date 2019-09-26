The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 225 15.59 N/A 1.92 137.07 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.93 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Trade Desk Inc. is $231, with potential upside of 18.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.