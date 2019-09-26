The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|225
|15.59
|N/A
|1.92
|137.07
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.93
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|0.00%
|24.4%
|9.1%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of The Trade Desk Inc. is $231, with potential upside of 18.98%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|6.01%
|12.64%
|19.03%
|88.01%
|206.32%
|126.87%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Ideanomics Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.
