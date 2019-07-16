The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

We are comparing The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 192 21.21 N/A 1.91 104.65 Five9 Inc. 51 10.98 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Trade Desk Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Five9 Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Trade Desk Inc. and Five9 Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

The Trade Desk Inc.’s average target price is $196.67, while its potential downside is -19.47%. On the other hand, Five9 Inc.’s potential upside is 13.32% and its average target price is $57. Based on the data delivered earlier, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.