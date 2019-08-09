The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Touches $282.41 High on Aug, 9; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Altacorp. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HSE in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. See Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $302.18 target or 7.00% above today’s $282.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.38 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $302.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $936.46M more. The stock increased 3.19% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $282.41. About 1.11M shares traded. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has risen 206.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 206.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTD News: 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $433 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK 1Q REV. $85.7M, EST. $73.2M; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 27/03/2018 – Trade Desk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trade Desk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK SEES 2Q REV. $103M, EST. $93.1M; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.20; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $30M; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK SEES YEAR REV. AT LEAST $433M, EST. $403.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trade Desk Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTD)

Among 2 analysts covering Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trade Desk has $22500 highest and $19500 lowest target. $200’s average target is -29.18% below currents $282.41 stock price. Trade Desk had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, operates a self-service cloud platform that enables advertising buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. The Company’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native, and social, as well as on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It has a 136.23 P/E ratio. The firm serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 6.63 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the companyÂ’s and other producersÂ’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.