The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Reaches $264.33 After 6.00% Down Move; Tegean Capital Management Upped Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 16,600 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $9.31M value, up from 183,400 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 219,085 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.11% or $14.22 during the last trading session, reaching $264.33. About 1.60M shares traded. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has risen 166.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TTD News: 30/05/2018 – The Trade Desk Welcomes Gokul Rajaram to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK SEES 2Q REV. $103M, EST. $93.1M; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $133M; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk 1Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $30M; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk Sees 2018 Rev At Least $433M; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.20; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $433 MLN; 14/03/2018 – IAS launches first-to-market mobile in-app solution to protect brands in programmatic environmentsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $11.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $248.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTD worth $706.14M less.

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, operates a self-service cloud platform that enables advertising buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The Company’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native, and social, as well as on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It has a 138.18 P/E ratio. The firm serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

Analysts await The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TTD’s profit will be $19.59M for 150.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Trade Desk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.52% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trade Desk had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Jefferies maintained The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

