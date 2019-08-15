The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Reaches $244.75 After 7.00% Down Move; INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (ITMSF) Sellers Decreased By 4.89% Their Shorts

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. ITMSF’s SI was 21,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 22,500 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 4 days are for INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF)’s short sellers to cover ITMSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.63% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 5,000 shares traded. Intermap Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 628,031 shares traded. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has risen 206.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 206.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTD News: 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $30M; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk 1Q Rev $85.7M; 10/05/2018 – Trade Desk 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.20; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.34; 28/03/2018 – Trade Desk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $433 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK 1Q REV. $85.7M, EST. $73.2M; 30/05/2018 – The Trade Desk Welcomes Gokul Rajaram to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK SEES 2Q REV. $103M, EST. $93.1MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $11.01B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $227.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTD worth $770.70 million less.

More notable recent The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For The Trade Desk (TTD) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why The Trade Desk Called Its Deal With Amazon a “Game Changer” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Important Takeaways From The Trade Desk’s Red-Hot Quarter – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, operates a self-service cloud platform that enables advertising buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. The Company’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native, and social, as well as on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It has a 118.07 P/E ratio. The firm serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

Among 6 analysts covering Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Trade Desk has $29000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $221.43’s average target is -9.53% below currents $244.75 stock price. Trade Desk had 17 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9.

Intermap Technologies Corporation operates as a geospatial information firm in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.21 million. The firm offers InsitePro, a Web insurance underwriting software that delivers risk information derived from complex risk models and datasets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides value-added data products, including NEXTMap World 10, a digital elevation model that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 10-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses; and NEXTMap World 30, a product that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 30-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses.

Another recent and important Intermap Technologies Corporation (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Intermap Technologies Corporation CEO Todd Oseth Interview Podcast – Midas Letter” on September 28, 2015.