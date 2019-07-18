The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Reaches $238.13 After 4.00% Down Move; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding

The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.13. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has risen 166.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TTD News: 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $433 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.34; 08/03/2018 The Trade Desk Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK SEES 2Q REV. $103M, EST. $93.1M; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – Trade Desk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 – IAS launches first-to-market mobile in-app solution to protect brands in programmatic environments; 30/05/2018 – The Trade Desk Welcomes Gokul Rajaram to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Trade Desk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $10.60 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $228.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTD worth $424.12 million less.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 500,000 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $7.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 243,540 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 11.

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, operates a self-service cloud platform that enables advertising buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. The Company’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native, and social, as well as on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It has a 124.48 P/E ratio. The firm serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

Among 2 analysts covering Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trade Desk had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target.