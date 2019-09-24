The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Reaches $194.39 After 3.00% Down Move; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted By $36.18 Million Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 5963.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 109,317 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 111,150 shares with $36.81M value, up from 1,833 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $346.72. About 59,824 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting

The stock of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.20% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $194.39. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has risen 206.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 206.32% the S&P500. The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.74B company.

More notable recent The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, operates a self-service cloud platform that enables advertising buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. The Company’s platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native, and social, as well as on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It has a 93.77 P/E ratio. The firm serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

Analysts await The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TTD’s profit will be $17.54 million for 124.61 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Trade Desk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Trade Desk has $29000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $231’s average target is 18.83% above currents $194.39 stock price. The Trade Desk had 14 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Nomura.

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $376.86’s average target is 8.69% above currents $346.72 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Leerink Swann maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Leerink Swann has “Outperform” rating and $40500 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Pluralsight Inc stake by 40,000 shares to 610,000 valued at $18.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Maxar Technologies Inc stake by 229,985 shares and now owns 2.12M shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.