The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 187 20.65 N/A 1.91 104.65 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.14 N/A -6.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -17.29% for The Trade Desk Inc. with consensus target price of $196.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Trade Desk Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 43.4%. 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.