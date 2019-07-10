The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparing side by side

Both The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 189 20.95 N/A 1.91 104.65 Lyft Inc. 60 7.09 N/A -6.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Trade Desk Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Trade Desk Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

$196.67 is The Trade Desk Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -18.45%. Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.5 consensus price target and a 20.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Trade Desk Inc. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 16.2% respectively. The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 2% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Lyft Inc.