The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Trade Desk Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.40% 9.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Trade Desk Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. N/A 224 137.07 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

The Trade Desk Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Trade Desk Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Trade Desk Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.