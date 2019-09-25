The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Contrasting side by side

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk Inc. 225 15.47 N/A 1.92 137.07 Agilysys Inc. 23 4.28 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates The Trade Desk Inc. and Agilysys Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. The Trade Desk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Trade Desk Inc. and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $231, while its potential upside is 19.93%. Competitively the average price target of Agilysys Inc. is $26, which is potential -0.95% downside. Based on the results given earlier, The Trade Desk Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Trade Desk Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 78.3% respectively. About 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.