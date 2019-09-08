The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41 Opus Bank 21 3.43 N/A 0.75 29.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Opus Bank. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Toronto-Dominion Bank. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9% Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.02 beta. In other hand, Opus Bank has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Opus Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 39.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares and 83.8% of Opus Bank shares. Insiders owned 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Opus Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank has stronger performance than Opus Bank

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Opus Bank.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.