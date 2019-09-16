The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41 ICICI Bank Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 43.45

Table 1 demonstrates The Toronto-Dominion Bank and ICICI Bank Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ICICI Bank Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Toronto-Dominion Bank and ICICI Bank Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta means The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ICICI Bank Limited’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and ICICI Bank Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00 ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Toronto-Dominion Bank and ICICI Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 23.9% respectively. About 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 62.4% are ICICI Bank Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54% ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than ICICI Bank Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats ICICI Bank Limited.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.