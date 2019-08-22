The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank 57 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41 First Republic Bank 100 4.93 N/A 4.97 19.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9% First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Competitively, First Republic Bank’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Republic Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 2 1 2.33

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average target price of $77, and a 41.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, First Republic Bank’s average target price is $105.33, while its potential upside is 14.85%. The results provided earlier shows that The Toronto-Dominion Bank appears more favorable than First Republic Bank, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of First Republic Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54% First Republic Bank 1.03% 0.44% -3.68% 2.38% 0.63% 14.34%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank was more bullish than First Republic Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.