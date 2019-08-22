The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) EPS Estimated At $1.76; Windacre Partnership Decreased Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position By $86.88 Million

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22 billion giving it 10.30 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 2.00M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 31.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 1.72M shares with $186.45 million value, down from 2.52 million last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 268,928 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $132.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

Among 4 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has $83 highest and $75 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is 11.07% above currents $72.48 stock price. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Bank of America maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 44,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank reported 36,376 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 24,419 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.91% or 308,445 shares. Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 15,535 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,695 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 14,700 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,689 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 2,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 90,192 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 29.54% above currents $94.95 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.