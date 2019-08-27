The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Money Center Banks company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Toronto-Dominion Bank has 0.05% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.10% 0.90% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank N/A 57 12.41 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.45 1.91 2.47

The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average target price of $77, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. The potential upside of the competitors is 40.30%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s competitors are 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.