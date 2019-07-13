The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Comparison side by side

Both The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.48 12.28 Banco Santander-Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander-Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Santander-Chile seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is presently more affordable than Banco Santander-Chile, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander-Chile.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 18.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Santander-Chile.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Banco Santander-Chile’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 6.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares and 15.3% of Banco Santander-Chile shares. About 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -1.1% -1.61% -2.46% -0.7% -6.06% 10.76% Banco Santander-Chile 0.5% -3.81% -10.3% -7.36% -14.89% -5.35%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank had bullish trend while Banco Santander-Chile had bearish trend.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.