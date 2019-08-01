The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysts See $1.76 EPS; NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NEXOF) SI Decreased By 1.04%

NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) had a decrease of 1.04% in short interest. NEXOF’s SI was 2.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.04% from 2.80M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 27675 days are for NEXON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s short sellers to cover NEXOF’s short positions. It closed at $15.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22B giving it 10.89 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 889,480 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $140.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

NEXON Co., Ltd. develops, operates, and distributes PC online and mobile games. The company has market cap of $14.35 billion. The Company’s PC online games include MapleStory and Arado Senki; and HIT and Dominations – civilization creation mobile games. It has a 15.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s games also include MapleStory M, Sangokushi Cao TV Online, Tree of Savior, and HIDE AND FIRE.