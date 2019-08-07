The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysts See $1.76 EPS; Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Its Cott Que (COT) Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 40.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 112,500 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 392,500 shares with $5.73M value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.11M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22 billion giving it 10.53 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 1.92M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) rating on Friday, March 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $135.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 4,442 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.09M shares. 1.85M were reported by Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43 shares. 656,847 were reported by Hilton Capital Management. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 15,551 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc has 0.37% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4.05 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 903,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 393,228 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 588,695 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 80,447 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Wednesday, July 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan.

