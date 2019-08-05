The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysts See $1.76 EPS; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Church & Dwight (CHD) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 50.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 15,412 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 46,032 shares with $3.28M value, up from 30,620 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 754,593 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22B giving it 10.69 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 2.97M shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 10,481 shares to 11,449 valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,253 shares and now owns 1,181 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

More recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 2.35% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pitcairn Communication holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 10,943 shares. Moreover, Waratah Advsrs Limited has 0.82% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fdx Inc reported 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 186,833 were accumulated by Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd. Us Bankshares De holds 156,332 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,552 shares. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 0.13% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 0.09% or 9,405 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cleararc Cap invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 99,798 were accumulated by Davidson Investment Advsr. M&T Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 116,558 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 29 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29.

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TD in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 21.