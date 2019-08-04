The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; Mcdonalds (MCD)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. TD’s profit would be $2.38B giving it 10.96 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see -0.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 914,636 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 589 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 611 trimmed and sold positions in Mcdonalds Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 496.73 million shares, down from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mcdonalds Corp in top ten positions decreased from 69 to 57 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 566 Increased: 449 New Position: 140.

The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $771,429 activity.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.77 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Takeaways From McDonald’s Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc holds 6.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation for 1.01 million shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 68,314 shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Investors Llc has 5.63% invested in the company for 678,600 shares. The California-based Rbo & Co Llc has invested 5.17% in the stock. First Western Capital Management Co, a California-based fund reported 1,886 shares.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Riches vs. Risk in America’s Favourite Canadian Bank Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.