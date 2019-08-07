The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; 4 Analysts Bullish NetEase, Inc. (NTES)

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. TD’s profit would be $2.38 billion giving it 10.73 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see -0.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 761,967 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. CLSA maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $274.6000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 300.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 275.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $302 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $275 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $287 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $245 Downgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking services and products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $102.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Canadian Retail, U.S. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $28.80 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 32.54 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.