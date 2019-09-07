The Toro Company (TTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Both The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) are each other’s competitor in the Small Tools & Accessories industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company 70 2.67 N/A 2.71 26.85 Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 63 2.68 N/A 2.66 23.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Toro Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Toro Company is currently more expensive than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 0.00% 41.6% 16.3% Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

The Toro Company is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Toro Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. are 3.8 and 2 respectively. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Toro Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Toro Company and Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 91.7%. 0.2% are The Toro Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company 0.76% 9.97% 0.15% 22.26% 23.19% 30.31% Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1%

For the past year The Toro Company was more bullish than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

The Toro Company beats Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.