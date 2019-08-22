The Toro Company (TTC) Reaches $72.62 High on Aug, 22; Maplelane Capital Decreased Kemet (Put) (KEM) Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) stake by 23.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 235,000 shares as Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 765,000 shares with $12.98M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Kemet Corp (Put) now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 240,576 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $76.25 target or 5.00% above today’s $72.62 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.73B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $76.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $386.50M more. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 265,067 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.73 billion. The Company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. It has a 26.82 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers.

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Toro’s Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Toro Company Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now: OLN, WTR, WHR – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold The Toro Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,121 shares. Burney Com has 0.39% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership has 289,774 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 313,628 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 76,930 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 191,700 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 2,800 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Epoch Inv Partners Inc, New York-based fund reported 637,076 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,885 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 17,189 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 27,263 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 200,000 shares to 700,000 valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 333,000 shares and now owns 548,000 shares. Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 723,164 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 89,144 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 112,568 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 665,866 shares stake. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 166 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 14,515 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Systematic Lp has 0.07% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 43,194 are owned by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,945 shares or 0% of the stock. 87,957 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kemet Corp (KEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.