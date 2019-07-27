The Toro Company (TTC) and Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Contrasting side by side

Both The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company 67 2.80 N/A 2.85 25.33 Snap-on Incorporated 161 2.11 N/A 12.23 13.36

Demonstrates The Toro Company and Snap-on Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Snap-on Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Toro Company. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Toro Company is currently more expensive than Snap-on Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Toro Company and Snap-on Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 0.00% 46.9% 19.4% Snap-on Incorporated 0.00% 22.1% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

The Toro Company has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Snap-on Incorporated’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Toro Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Snap-on Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Snap-on Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Toro Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Toro Company and Snap-on Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toro Company 0 0 0 0.00 Snap-on Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Snap-on Incorporated’s consensus target price is $160, while its potential upside is 3.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Toro Company and Snap-on Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 0% respectively. The Toro Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 1.2% are Snap-on Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company -1.39% -0.76% 16.53% 19.12% 24.15% 29.08% Snap-on Incorporated -2.64% 4.51% 5.26% 1.21% 9.26% 12.5%

For the past year The Toro Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Snap-on Incorporated.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.