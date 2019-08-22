The Toro Company (TTC) and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Comparison side by side

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) are two firms in the Small Tools & Accessories that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company 69 2.77 N/A 2.71 26.85 P&F Industries Inc. 8 0.35 N/A 0.19 41.41

Demonstrates The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. P&F Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Toro Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Toro Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than P&F Industries Inc.

Table 2 provides us The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 0.00% 41.6% 16.3% P&F Industries Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

The Toro Company is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

The Toro Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. P&F Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Toro Company.

The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 19.6%. About 0.2% of The Toro Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are P&F Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company 0.76% 9.97% 0.15% 22.26% 23.19% 30.31% P&F Industries Inc. -2.41% -3.17% -1% 4.61% -5.83% 2.85%

For the past year The Toro Company’s stock price has bigger growth than P&F Industries Inc.

On 8 of the 10 factors The Toro Company beats P&F Industries Inc.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It also manufactures and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name. In addition, the company provides a line of sockets under the OZAT brand name; and assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.