The Toro Company (TTC) Analysts See $0.74 EPS; Scholtz & Company Increased By $2.84 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 114.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 14,715 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)'s stock rose 7.19%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 27,589 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 12,874 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $104.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 129,188 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter's $0.68 EPS. TTC's profit would be $78.76 million giving it 24.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, The Toro Company's analysts see -36.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 10,848 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold The Toro Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital holds 19,749 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 7,698 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp has 45,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 9.76 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 146,615 shares. 18,579 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 14,757 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 11,763 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Signaturefd Ltd has 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 28,400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. The Company’s Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. It has a 26.92 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating.