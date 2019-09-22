The Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; American Money Management Trimmed Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $315,216

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.74M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 60,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 596,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55 million, down from 656,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 6.13 million shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares to 29,449 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bank Communication has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 30,375 shares. 7,456 were accumulated by Kopp Inv Ltd Com. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 527,562 are owned by Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14.71M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 484,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 188,121 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 104,612 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Waverton Investment Mgmt accumulated 24,476 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com has 174,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 60,252 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,023 shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc accumulated 54,551 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares to 45,465 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).