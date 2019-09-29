The Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Park National Raised Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.44 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 60,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 596,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55M, down from 656,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 58,191 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, up from 51,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 4,150 shares. 11,600 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Llc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 808,162 shares. Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bb&T Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fund, a France-based fund reported 148,650 shares. Regions Corporation reported 556,634 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Corp accumulated 4,920 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,193 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11,331 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,403 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,050 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.73% or 8,520 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gru Limited Liability owns 566 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,627 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 70,498 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 30,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,967 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Finance Group holds 122,364 shares. Peoples Services Corp invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc accumulated 9,730 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,367 shares. Mcmillion Management reported 1.81% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 250,426 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shellback Capital Lp holds 1.68% or 255,000 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Aviva Public Llc has 0.27% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boston Common Asset Ltd stated it has 0.49% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.19% or 835,634 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,419 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amer Century reported 12.11M shares.