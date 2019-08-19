The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding Held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) Share Value Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 10,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 455,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.24M, up from 445,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 256,780 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 3.51M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.81% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 298,696 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 36,988 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.24% or 18.12 million shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 1.34 million shares. Colonial Trust invested in 47,842 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn reported 4.75M shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0.18% or 11.29 million shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 39,284 shares. 12,932 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 300,722 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Co has 1,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 259,673 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 427,137 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Int’l Group by 20,771 shares to 10,235 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,047 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 49,178 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 143,201 shares. Asset Management holds 5,340 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 224,788 shares. 5,080 were reported by First Republic Invest. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 13,072 shares. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.35% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 40,503 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,456 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 43,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 90,027 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 33 shares. 112,834 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. South State holds 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1,519 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Pro by 459,417 shares to 149,300 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,525 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

