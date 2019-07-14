The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted Holding by $668,224; Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shares Declined While Capwealth Advisors Cut Stake by $525,200

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.87M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 95,400 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 569,880 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 705,919 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dnb Asset As owns 401,463 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 193 shares. Stralem And has invested 2.74% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 21,666 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 16,097 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stanley accumulated 4,746 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 100,189 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 123,107 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 103,339 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Pfd 8 (FMCKJ) by 106,600 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57,668 shares to 27,047 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,168 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).