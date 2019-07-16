The Timken Company (TKR) Reaches $49.02 After 3.00% Up Move; 3M Co (MMM) Sentiment Is 0.98

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 587 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 601 sold and reduced positions in 3M Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 375.82 million shares, down from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 3M Co in top ten holdings decreased from 65 to 53 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 546 Increased: 452 New Position: 135.

The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 766,765 shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in LondonThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.73B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $50.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TKR worth $111.93 million more.

The stock increased 1.98% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 2.31M shares traded. 3M Company (MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 587,837 shares. Somerset Group Llc owns 70,408 shares or 12.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 12.24% invested in the company for 160,083 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 8.11% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 244,044 shares.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Amalgamated National Bank reported 13,721 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 150,733 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co reported 101,733 shares stake. Coastline Tru Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Tributary Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co reported 644,679 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 47,137 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.04% or 20,631 shares. 42,056 are owned by Dana Invest Advsr. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 299,069 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,499 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 265,350 shares.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 31.53% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $111.12M for 8.39 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.15% EPS growth.