The Timken Company (TKR) Forms $41.43 Double Top; Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections has $10600 highest and $88 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 4.08% above currents $91.76 stock price. Waste Connections had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WCN in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of WCN in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

The Timken Company (TKR) formed double top with $44.74 target or 8.00% above today’s $41.43 share price. The Timken Company (TKR) has $3.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 543,050 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 32.75% above currents $41.43 stock price. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has 101,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,115 are owned by Fmr Ltd Co. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,990 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 467,943 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 15,113 shares. 581,199 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 78 were reported by City Company. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.1% or 104,446 shares. 193,172 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. 12,941 were reported by Utah Retirement. Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 204,961 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 47,137 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 746,028 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q ADJ. EBITDA $395M; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CFO; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Mary Anne Whitney Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Management owns 10,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) stated it has 0.1% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 4,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

