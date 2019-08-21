The Timken Company (TKR) Forms $40.00 Double Top; Zebra Capital Management Upped Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Stake By $776,891

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) stake by 140.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 25,061 shares as Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 42,957 shares with $1.36M value, up from 17,896 last quarter. Ppl Corp Com Stk now has $21.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 2.54M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

The Timken Company (TKR) formed double top with $41.60 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.00 share price. The Timken Company (TKR) has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 519,980 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 25,742 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Art Ltd reported 67,015 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 19,000 shares. 18,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.1% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 104,446 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Beddow Capital Mgmt reported 2.98% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 27,675 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 38,515 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.08% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 632,091 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 530,279 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp holds 99,939 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 37.50% above currents $40 stock price. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 12,487 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Reaves W H & Company holds 1.01% or 962,616 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Macquarie holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 382,092 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 1,687 are held by First Manhattan Communication. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 35,550 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 14,769 shares. 136,260 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ledyard Bancshares invested in 0.06% or 14,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.46 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 856,957 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 10.02% above currents $29.54 stock price. PPL had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) stake by 3,356 shares to 3,283 valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) stake by 10,557 shares and now owns 9,120 shares. Ross Stores Com (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.