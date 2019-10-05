The Timken Company (TKR) Analysts See $1.22 EPS; Cypress Asset Management Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 15.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,051 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 32,180 shares with $4.19M value, down from 38,231 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $1.22 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.09% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. TKR’s profit would be $92.78M giving it 8.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, The Timken Company’s analysts see -3.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 261,195 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse reinstates UTX at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.33% stake. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Huntington Bank stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25,326 shares. Piedmont reported 0.07% stake. Coastline Tru Commerce has 0.32% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,682 shares. Mcrae Management stated it has 5,495 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,086 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.04% or 2,337 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 79,974 shares. 75 are owned by Timber Creek Lc. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 5,829 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 132,728 shares. Moreover, Holowesko Prtnrs has 5.75% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 536,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 17.86% above currents $133.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Bernstein maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shareholders Booked A 21% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Timken to Acquire BEKA Lubrication, Expanding Its Global Leadership in Automatic Lubrication Systems – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken has $5600 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 31.48% above currents $41.83 stock price. Timken had 4 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 122,299 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Qs Invsts has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 2,276 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% or 54,507 shares in its portfolio. 10,702 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,898 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Heritage Wealth has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Finance Ltd holds 412 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 15,480 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity. TIMKEN JOHN M JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $190,216 on Tuesday, August 27.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.