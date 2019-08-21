The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) Is At $8.01 Formed Wedge; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II (MUE)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 235,099 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 37,633 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in the company for 481,435 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 303,313 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $291.64 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 77.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 10,602 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.